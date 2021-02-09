Feds add charges to 2 arrested in Vegas in Capitol riot case

A surveillance photo provided in court documents shows Sandlin in orange and DeGrave in tactical gear, court documents say. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Additional criminal charges have been filed against two men arrested in Las Vegas and accused of violent acts at the U.S. Capitol amid supporters of former President Donald Trump.

New counts of civil disorder, assault and violence on Capitol grounds were among the 11 charges filed against Ronald Sandlin and nine counts against Nathaniel DeGrave stemming from the Jan. 6 breach. Sandlin and DeGrave are in custody in Nevada.

Attorneys representing each man declined Tuesday to comment. The indictments were filed Friday in Washington, D.C., where the two men are expected to be transferred in custody for arraignment.