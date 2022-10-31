LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A FedEx plane was diverted to Harry Reid International Airport for an emergency landing due to multiple reports of the smell of fumes on the aircraft.

On Monday just after 9 p.m., Harry Reid Airport received an emergency call for FedEx flight #1219.

The flight was diverted to Harry Reid due to six people on board reporting the smell of fumes on the aircraft, according to airport officials.

The plane landed safely at 9:08 p.m. and emergency crews then met the plane to inspect it. According to airport officials, no one was injured and the emergency was terminated shortly after.

The runway will remain closed until the aircraft is towed to a holding spot. Airport officials say that the landing and closure will not impact other flights.