In this April 10, 2017, photo, a FedEx envelope is placed into a dropbox in North Andover, Mass. FedEx Corp. says there will only be a surcharge during the holiday season on packages that need additional handling, are oversized or unauthorized. The move comes as the package delivery company and rival UPS jockey for customers that are increasingly doing their holiday shopping online and have packages shipped. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

(CNN) — Monday, Dec. 16, marks the deadline for shipping holiday packages through FedEx, unless you want to dish out extra cash to get your packages to their destinations before Christmas.

The deadline for the U.S. Postal Service and UPS already passed last week.

For those procrastinators, Amazon Prime members have access to free one-day delivery through Dec. 23.