FedEx Ground opens new regional sortation facility in North Las Vegas; ready for increased service demands

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — FedEx Ground, the ground delivery subsidiary of FedEx Corporation is opening a new 650,000 square-foot regional sortation facility in North Las Vegas, Nevada at 5265 North Sloan Lane.

The North Las Vegas facility is currently looking to hire 120 team members before the start of operations and will add to its workforce to meet the growing demand for service during the holidays.

Interested candidates can visit groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com or text “FXGJob” to 33011.

Position benefits are said to include:

Competitive wages dependent on shift

Day and night shifts available

Paid parental leave

Wide range of benefits, after a minimum threshold of service, including medical, dental, and vision coverage, paid time off, holiday pay, and tuition reimbursement

Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases, and more

The FedEx Ground facility is designed to add package capacity up to 15,000 packages per hour, at full capacity, allowing the sortation facility to provide better service to customers amid explosive growth in e-commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the recent expansion of FedEx Ground Sunday residential delivery coverage, every day is now a delivery day for nearly 95% of the U.S. population, according to FedEx Grounds announcement.