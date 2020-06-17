Federal tax charges filed over $100K that IRS says North Las Vegas dentist owes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A dentist faces federal charges alleging he failed to pay $85,000 withheld from employees’ checks, and failed to file a tax return in 2014.

An indictment alleges Timothy Wilson, owner and operator of Starsmiles Children’s Dentistry LLC in North Las Vegas, held money out of employee pay, but never sent it to the IRS. In total, the IRS says Wilson owes more than $100,000 for 2013 through 2014.

A maximum sentence could put Wilson in prison for five years on each count of failure to pay over payroll taxes, and one year in prison for each count of failing to file a tax return or pay taxes. Monetary penalties could also be imposed.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard E. Zuckerman of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and US Attorney Nickolas A. Trutanich announced the indictment on Wednesday.