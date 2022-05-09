CARSON CITY (KLAS)— A Federal program approved by the White House will help bring low-cost, high-speed internet access to millions of Americans, including those in Nevada.

The White House announced a commitment from over 20 internet providers across the country, to help reduce costs for consumers while increasing speeds.

“I applaud the White House’s commitment, with support from Nevada’s federal delegation, to increase internet access for more residents – across the country and right here in Nevada,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “This initiative aligns with the work we are doing here in Nevada to bring high-speed internet access to every corner of the State.”

Nevada is investing over $500 million in high-speed internet initiatives, and last month, the Interim Finance Committee approved over $200 million for the Office of Science, Innovation, and Technology (OSIT) to pursue universal access to high-speed internet for all Nevadans.

These funds will help build fiber in nearly every community within the state, including tribal communities.

OSIT has calculated that nearly 450,000 households in Nevada lack future-proof broadband connections. Meaning they are unfit to meet the current needs of Nevadans, nor will they be able to keep up with future demands.

The federal program creates the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which allows millions of American households to reduce their internet service costs by up to $30 per month. Twenty leading internet providers covering more than 80 percent of the US population have committed to either increasing speeds, or cutting prices, ensuring they offer ACP-eligible households high-speed, high-quality internet plans for no more than $30 per month.