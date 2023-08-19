LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The federal government is urging everyone in Clark County to brace themselves for heavy rain and flooding this weekend ahead of a severe weather event.

State and local officials are also treating the remnants of Hurricane Hilary, which is expected to hit the Vegas valley the hardest on Sunday night, as a 100-year storm.

“Our concerns are wide-ranging. There’s a lot of different things that may happen, from flood impacts, from power outages,” Marcus Coleman, a senior official with Federal Emergency Management Agency, said on Saturday.

FEMA officials say you should have a plan that includes stocking up on water, non-perishable food items, and important medicine.

“When we talk about storms like this, it’s not just going to be a whole of government approach. It’s going to take a whole community approach,” Coleman said.

During a press conference on Saturday, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell was adamant that Hilary won’t cause the agency to move any resources away from Maui to California or Nevada.

This summer, the southwest region of the United States has been battered with extreme heat, wildfires, and now the possibility of flooding.

“In the event of flash flooding people do not drive through or pass through roads, please turn around and don’t drown,” Coleman said.

On Friday, the Regional Flood Control District expressed concern for the homeless population.

“They need to get out of the storm drains, so they don’t get caught off guard,” Regional Flood Control District General Manager and Chief Engineer Steven Parrish said. “I know [several non-profits] have been posting warnings at different locations, but there’s a lot of storm drains to cover. It’s been hard to find everyone, everywhere.”

One of the groups that are warning those living in the flood channels is Vegas Stronger.

“It’s someone’s son or daughter, it’s someone’s mom or dad, and they absolutely deserve our compassion,” David Marlon, chief executive officer of Vegas Stronger, said.

There have been 24 deaths in Clark County as a result of flash floods since 1990. That’s why officials are asking people to avoid driving through flooded areas as they account for half of those deaths.