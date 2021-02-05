Federal lawsuit filed to block new cell towers at Lake Tahoe

A cell tower disguised as a pine tree is seen standing in a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. A federal lawsuit seeking a moratorium on construction of cell phone towers at Lake Tahoe claims Verizon Wireless and regional regulators fail to adequately consider potential harm to public health and the environment under antiquated rules that turn a blind eye to modern technology. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

RENO — A federal lawsuit in California is seeking a moratorium on construction of new cellphone towers at Lake Tahoe.

It claims Verizon Wireless and regional regulators are failing to adequately consider potential harm to public health and the environment.

A local resident and conservation groups who recently filed the suit in Sacramento say they’re trying to protect the same majestic views Mark Twain wrote about in the 1860s at the mountain lake straddling the California-Nevada line.

They say the Tahoe Regional Protection Agency routinely approves new wireless infrastructure with essentially no environmental review. The agency insists it’s following all appropriate laws. Verizon had no comment.