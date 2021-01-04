Federal lawsuit filed in Iowa man’s 2019 death inside gate at Nevada National Security Site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A federal lawsuit filed on Wednesday alleges wrongful death and excessive use of force in the Jan. 28, 2019, death an Iowa man at the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) at Mercury.

Nekiylo Dewayne Graves, 27, was shot and killed by a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy after he drove through the main gates at Mercury following a brief standoff.

Graves reportedly went eight miles beyond the gate with officers in pursuit before he got out of his car and approached NNSS security officers and Nye County Deputy John Kakavulias. Graves ignored officers’ commands and was fired upon by the officers, according to news accounts of the incident.

Graves was unarmed.

The lawsuit was filed by Las Vegas attorney Paul S. Padda on behalf of Graves’ estate and his mother, Eureka Graves. The lawsuit alleges:

Excessive force

Municipal liability – ratification (under color of law)

Municipal liability – inadequate training

Unconstitutional custom, pPractice or policy

Denial of substantive due process

Negligent practices by the defendants, Nye County and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office

Negligence – wrongful death

Battery -wrongful death

Intentional infliction of emotional distress

The lawsuit accuses Nye County and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office of complicity in Graves’ death because of what lawyers say was an inadequate investigation. Paperwork that was not filed after the officer-involved shooting also suggests that Nye County has a “custom of failing to reprimand or discipline any officer for excessive force.”

Reports at the time of the shooting indicate that the FBI was in charge of the investigation.

Nye County is under contract to repond to calls for assistance from NNSS, once known as the Nevada Test Site. Signs are posted warning against trespassing beyond the gate.

Attorneys are seeking a jury trial.

They are seeking a judgment for civil violations described in the suit, “reasonable actual damages” in Graves’ death, punitive damages, statutory damages, attorney’s fees, and court costs as well as funeral and burial costs, and compensation for lost financial support.