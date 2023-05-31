Blue Diamond Hill can be seen in the center of this photo taken from inside the scenic loop area of Red Rock Canyon. (Photo: Duncan Phenix – KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Development of houses on Blue Diamond Hill eventually won approval from the Clark County Commission, but a developer who filed a federal lawsuit against the county lost his case on Tuesday.

Jim Rhodes was at the center of a hard-fought battle with the county for years, dating back to a 2011 proposal. On Tuesday, the county prevailed in a ruling by U.S. District Judge Gloria M. Navarro.

The development is not in Red Rock Canyon — it’s right next to it. Fears of developers gaining a foothold have fueled staunch opposition for years. Blue Diamond Hill is about three and a half miles from the Red Rock Visitors Center.

The lawsuit lingered after the county’s decision to allow construction at an Oct. 4, 2022 meeting, where staff recommended approval for the development. The project is the first phase of a larger planned development as shown on a map submitted to the county. Gypsum Resources LLC is the company seeking approval for the development.

“We welcome the court’s ruling which dismisses all claims made by Gypsum Resources against Clark County, including dismissal of Gypsum’s claims for monetary damages,” said Jennifer Cooper, a county spokeswoman. She did not answer a question about the status of the project.

8NewsNow.com has reached out Wednesday morning to an attorney representing Gypsum Resources, as well as a representative of the Save Red Rock group. Their comments will be added when they are received.

The ruling capped more than a decade of fights as the Save Red Rock group continually opposed development that encroached nearer and nearer Red Rock National Conservation Area.

Rhodes’ lawsuit took aim at the county and votes involving Commissioner Justin Jones, who had done pro bono work for the Save Red Rock group through the years before winning election to serve on the commission.

Jones recently resigned as vice chair of the commission to reduce distractions connected to the lawsuit. Jones is being investigated separately by the Nevada State Bar, accused of deleting text messages in 2019 related to the development of Blue Diamond Hill.

Navarro’s ruling denied the motion for summary judgment in favor of Gypsum Resources, Rhodes’ company. Several other motions were also denied: a motion to supplement Gypsum Resources’ opposition and two other motions that were rendered moot by the ruling in favor of Clark County.