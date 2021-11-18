Federal judge in Las Vegas begins hearings on Nevada execution plan

March 2021, file photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows convicted mass murderer Zane Floyd, an inmate at Ely State Prison. Chief Deputy Nevada Attorney General Randall Gilmer asked U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II, on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, for a quick hearing and ruling about the constitutionality of Nevada’s execution procedure, saying a drug that officials want to use for Floyd’s lethal injection will expire in late February. Boulware II did not promise to accelerate the pace of his review. Zane Floyd faces execution for killing four people and wounding a fifth at a Las Vegas grocery store in 1999. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS – A federal judge in Las Vegas has begun a series of hearings about the constitutionality of the never-before-tried method and combination of drugs that prison officials want to use for Nevada’s first lethal injection in more than 15 years.

U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II on Tuesday heard from the first expert called by Zane Floyd’s attorneys.

The judge plans to hear from the state’s top prison and medical administrators on dates scheduled into mid-December.

Floyd does not want to die.

He was convicted and sentenced in 2000 to death for killing four people and wounding a fifth in a 1999 shotgun attack at a Las Vegas grocery store.