Federal investigators join probe of fire that wiped out Las Vegas apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Federal authorities have joined the investigation of Monday night’s fire that raced through a 206-unit apartment complex under construction near Fort Apache Road and Tropicana Avenue.

“ATF is currently assisting the local authorities with the fire investigation into the fire that occurred. It is currently an ongoing investigation,” said Alexandria Corneiro, Public Information Officer for the San Francisco Field Division Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives.

Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Warren Whitney said the fire caused $25 million to $30 million in damage, and the complex was described as a total loss.

High winds fueled the fire in the nearly finished complex, Ely at Fort Apache, which was planning to start pre-leasing the luxury apartment homes in February.

Calida Group is the developer of the project.