Federal authorities arrest violent fugitives in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Authorities arrested several violent federal fugitives in the Las Vegas valley in an operation that concluded last week.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) cooperated to bring in five fugitives, according to a news release from the Marshals Service.

Among the arrests:

Juan Carlos Montalvo-Navarrete

Keith Carter

Jefferie Guillory

Montalvo-Navarrete was taken into custody outside of his residence near Town Center Drive and Desert Inn Road. He was the target of a DEA investigation into a cocaine trafficking organization that included members in Nevada, Ohio and New Jersey.

The agencies worked together in taking other members of the organization into custody.

Keith Carter and Jefferie Guillory were arrested on separate warrants on weapons charges. Carter is a known gang member with a violent criminal history that includes multiple counts of discharging a firearm into occupied structure/vehicle, robbery with a deadly weapon and drug offenses, according to the news release.

“The week-long operation was a solid team effort from all agents involved,” said U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield. “Their dedication to the community of Las Vegas is greatly appreciated.”

U.S. Marshals arrest more than 50 percent of all federal fugitives and serve more federal warrants than all other federal agencies combined, according to the news release.