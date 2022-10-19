LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A former special agent with the U.S. National Park Service in Lake Mead was sentenced by a U.S. district judge for providing false information about his work experience and education for a federal law enforcement job.

Daniel Joshua Carnow, 46, pleaded guilty in June of 2022 to false official writing. He was sentenced to one-year probation, a $500 fine, and a restriction, which bars him from future employment as a federal law enforcement officer.

According to court documents, Carnow applied for a Special Agent position with the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service. However, he misrepresented on his resume that he had served as a Special Agent with the U.S. Department of State, Foreign Service Diplomatic Security Services, and that he had earned a Master of Forensic Science degree from the University of Central Oklahoma.

Carnow previously worked as a federal law enforcement officer with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration Customs Enforcement.

“Public service is a public trust and deceitfulness committed by law enforcement officers is

especially egregious,” said Jamie DePaepe, Special Agent in Charge for the Office of Inspector

General for the U.S. Department of Interior (DOI OIG). “Acts such as the conduct in this case

also undermine the nation’s trust of law enforcement.”

Anyone with knowledge of fraud, waste, abuse, misconduct, or mismanagement involving the

DOI should file a complaint with the OIG at www.doioig.gov/hotline.