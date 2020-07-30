FEC complaint against Fiore alleges she used city resources at Trump event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission alleges that Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore and the City of Las Vegas used city resources to campaign for President Donald Trump’s reelection.

The FEC complaint, filed by Las Vegas resident Dan Rolle, says city resources, wages to an employee and “advertising” in the form of a Facebook post were used on June 18 in support of Trump’s reelection.

The I-Team carried a report on the June 18 event and questioned the same point.

It’s not the first time Rolle and Fiore have been in conflict. He is reportedly the person who was speaking when Fiore walked out of a City Council meeting on June 17. Fiore was under fire for “racially charged” comments she made at the Clark County Republican Party’s convention.

In the aftermath, Fiore stepped down from her role as Mayor Pro Tem and faces pressure to leave the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board.

Rolle is a former candidate in 2016 for the District 4 congressional race, where he lost in the Democratic primary. Fiore, a Republican, was a candidate for the District 3 seat the same year.

The complaint reads, in part:

“On June 18th of the year 2020, Michele Fiore utilized municipal (local city) resources to advocate for the election of President Donald Trump (a registered Federal campaign).

https://www.facebook.com/votefiore/videos/187280886032416/

In doing so, Fiore used the resources of the City and contributed to the campaign with an “inkind” donation of:

-City Resources (lights, room, equipment – Estimate $500-$2000)

-A Paid City Employee (estimate $80 wages)

-Public Advertising on her Facebook Page (estimate not available – comparable to digital

advertising $100-$2000)

These are estimates that I have gathered and are only provided as an example and not a

definitive amount.”