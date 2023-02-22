LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following the wind storm Tuesday, Las Vegas residents were seeing some snow on Wednesday.
Viewers report seeing snow flurries on the Las Vegas Strip, near Harry Reid International, and in parts of Summerlin and Henderson.
According to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, scattered showers have developed over parts of the valley. Residents lucky enough to be underneath one of those showers could see some flurries!
The light blue areas in the radar shown above indicate that a cold front is coming in from the southwest, bringing with it more scattered showers and snow.
