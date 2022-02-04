February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month: What you should know

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to a proclamation by Governor Sisolak last month, February has been declared Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month in Nevada. The proclamation is meant to highlight the prevalence and under-reporting of teen dating violence (TDV).

TDV occurs between two people in a close relationship and can include many forms of violence, including emotional, physical, psychological, and sexual abuse.

According to the CDC, 10% of adolescents have reported having suffered physical violence from an intimate partner, and only a third of teens who were in an abusive relationship have ever told anyone about it. Their research determines that victims of TDV can carry their trauma over into other relationships, and experience serious immediate and long-term effects that include depression and anxiety, drug and alcohol use, and thoughts of suicide.

“The patterns that are established early in life tend to carry over into adulthood,” said Cameron Ballantyne, Executive Director of the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence (NCEDSV). “That is why it is so critical that we educate our youth early about setting appropriate boundaries, managing their own feelings and emotions in a developmentally appropriate way, and getting help if they recognize harmful behaviors or abusive acts by their partners.”

You can learn about warning signs of TDV and find more resources at ncedsv.org.

Here are other resources if you or someone you know is in need of help: