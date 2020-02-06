February is ‘Heart Month,’ simple steps to a healthier you

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — February is the month of love and that includes taking care of your heart health. Heart disease and stroke remain leading causes of death, impacting one in three people in the United States.

Several factors can impact your health and one important one is your blood pressure. Health experts say it should be 120 over 80. Stress, smoking, lack of exercise and your diet can impact that reading. It’s important to remember 80% of heart issues are preventable.

“Heart disease is the leading cause of death with stroke being the fifth leading cause of death and disability. There are things people can do to lower their risk,” said Amineh Harvey, Southern Nevada Health District.

Doctors and medical providers use February as American Heart Month to educate more people about the dangers of heart disease.

“Blood pressure is known as a silent killer. We don’t often see symptoms. Because you don’t see symptoms and it is a silent killer that is why it’s important to check your blood pressure regularly. That’s the only way you’re going to know if your blood pressure is out of control. You can’t always go with how you are feeling,” Harvey said.

The Southern Nevada Health District is hosting a blood pressure screening on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday. Experts will be on hand to talk about how to reduce risk factors.

The health district recognizes breaking the smoking habit can be hard. There is a link “Get Healthy” which offers resources.