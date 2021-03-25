February gaming win 25.9% lower than 2020, with Strip posting 41.5% drop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Casinos in Nevada reported a $772.4 million win in February, up slightly from January, but still far below levels reported for February last year, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Last year, before the COVID-19 shutdown, tourism was booming and casinos reported a win over $1 billion for the month of February.

Figures from January showed a 25.6% drop from 2020, while February was 25.9% lower.

The gaming win was up slightly on the Las Vegas Strip, climbing by about $27 million over January.

The Strip reported a $348.4 million win, down from last February’s $596.1 win.

By percentage, that drop was the biggest decline in the state. The gaming win at Strip casinos was 41.5% lower than last year.

Clark County was down 29.6% overall, dropping from $897.5 million in February to $631.5 million last February.

Laughlin also reported a big drop compared to February, 2020 — 30.8%.

Nevada’s share of the gaming win (collected through March 23) dropped by $25.1 million — a 36.4% decrease. Gaming win overall since July 1, 2020, is down 24.6%.

Some smaller markets showed increases in the gaming win.

South Lake Tahoe reported a 15.8% increase, and Mesquite showed a 5.0% increase.