FEATURE: Donny and Marie Osmond reflect on their iconic career

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Beloved sibling duo Donny and Marie Osmond are having a monumental year, from receiving the key to The Strip to wrapping up their residence at Flamingo Las Vegas in November.

During an interview with CBS, the pair dished on their childhood, what it was like growing up in the limelight and personal issues the two struggled with on their separate paths.

So what is around the corner? While they don’t have any set plans after the residency concludes, it’s safe to say they’ll come up with something brilliant.

We’ll just have to wait and see.