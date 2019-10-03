Fears building over ‘Joker’ as movie set to hit theaters

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police issued a statement Thursday regarding the release of “Joker” this weekend as concern over violence and mischief builds.

“The LVMPD is aware of the public’s concern regarding this weekend’s release of the Joker movie. Public safety is our top priority and additional resources will be available to respond to local theaters in the event a police response is necessary. In addition, LVMPD patrol officers may be seen in or around theaters conducting extra patrol. All citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity by calling 702 828-7777 or 311/911 or for immediate police assistance.”

It has been seven years since James Holmes, clad in full body armor and armed with multiple guns including an assault rifle, terrorized the Aurora Cinemark theater in Colorado. He killed 12 people and 70 were injured during a screening of “The Dark Knight,” which featured Heath Ledger as the Joker.

Joaquin Phoenix plays the Joker in the new Todd Phillips release.

In a letter to Warner Bros. that was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, families of those killed in the July 20, 2012, wrote: “We are calling on you to be a part of the growing chorus of corporate leaders who understand that they have a social responsibility to keep us all safe.”

