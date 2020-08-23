FDA: Peach recall expanded due to salmonella outbreak

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is announcing an expanded recall of peaches linked to a salmonella outbreak.

The recall covers fruit that Prima Wawona has supplied or packed.

It applies to loose peaches sold June 1 through August 3, and bagged ones sold June 1 to August 19.

Retailers nationwide have been distributing the fruit. They include Kroger, Wegman’s, Walmart, Aldi’s and Food 4 Less, among others.

According to the FDA, the bagged peaches were not distributed through retailers in Nevada.

The CDC says the peaches likely have caused 68 salmonella cases in nine states.

Exact details on what the recall covers is on the FDA’s website.