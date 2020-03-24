FDA: Nevada can now develop, assess and conduct COVID-19 testing on its own

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is one of three states the FDA will allow to develop, assess and conduct COVID-19 testing on its own. The state says this flexibility from the FDA will increase Nevada’s capacity to test for the virus that is causing COVID-19.

This step does not mean that every citizen can or will be tested immediately. It does, however, give Nevada’s health care providers more accessibility to prioritize testing to those that are showing serious symptoms, as well as vulnerable citizens and health care workers. These three groups of people are the most likely to come in contact with COVID-19.

“This change in Nevada’s status will allow the State of Nevada, not the FDA, to determine whether products associated with testing are safe and effective for testing. This means that when labs in Nevada do validation studies on products to determine whether they are effective prior to launching testing, they can submit their findings to the state, not the FDA, for approval. This is a much faster process. By the end of next week, we should have data on novel products for testing that should increase testing capacity considerably.” Dr. Mark Pandori, director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory said.

According to the FDA, they are also allowing Maryland, New York and Washington state to develop and conduct COVID-19 testing.

The NSPHL says it is able to test patients for weeks, and will continue doing so while it is evaluating new products to use for testing.