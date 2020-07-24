FDA: More than 75 hand sanitizers recalled

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Federal Drug Administration is recalling more than 75 different hand sanitizer products because they are potentially dangerous.

Optimus is one of the hand sanitizers that is not recommended for use.

The agency says it’s seeing more products falsely labeled to contain ethanol, also known as ethyl alcohol, but the products have tested positive for methanol contamination.

Methanol, or wood alcohol, is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested and can be life-threatening when ingested.

The FDA says methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers.

READ: FDA Warning on Toxic Sanitizers

The FDA reports it is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death.