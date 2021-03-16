FDA issues warning about Las Vegas water company after numerous people suffer liver damage; local family sues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A water company is coming under fire in Las Vegas. According to court documents, Real Water, a Las Vegas company, is accused of selling toxic water to Nevada residents.

Emely and Christopher Brian Wren, the parents of Christopher Noah Wren, filed a lawsuit stating that in 2020, they and their 2-year-old son got sick after drinking the water.

In the lawsuit, the Wrens claim drinking Real Water caused liver damage. In Aug. 2020, Christopher Brian Wren was hospitalized. ALT, which stands for alanine transaminase, is an enzyme found mostly in the liver. When liver cells are damaged, they release ALT into the bloodstream. An ALT test measures the amount of ALT in the blood. High levels of ALT in the blood can indicate a liver problem.

According to court documents, the normal value for ALT in blood ranges from 29 to 33 units per liter (IU/L) for males and 19 to 25 IU/L for females. However, Christopher Brian Wren’s ALT was measured at over 5,000, and, as a result thereof, he was informed that he was a candidate for an immediate liver transplant, the report said.

In Nov. 2020, 2-year-old Christopher Noah Wren was transported on an emergency jet from Summerlin Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, to get emergency treatment for liver malfunction. He was hospitalized for days, court documents said. Summerlin Children’s Hospital personnel reported that other Clark County children had similar ailments and were all being sent to Salt Lake. Christopher Noah Wren’s ALT was measured at over 5,000, which makes him a candidate for a liver transplant as well, the lawsuit claims.

During the same time period, the lawsuit also states Emely Wren suffered from fatigue and extreme nausea.

The Wrens said they were interviewed by the Southern Nevada Health District and the Center for Disease Control about their illness, court documents say. Both agencies are investigating because hospital staff reported a potential outbreak after numerous other Nevada children had to be transported to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, for emergency treatment regarding liver problems in late 2020.

The Food and Drug Administration says it’s investigating a possible acute hepatitis outbreak tied to the product.