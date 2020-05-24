FDA commissioner tweets Memorial Day warning: ‘Coronavirus is not yet contained’

(CNN) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reminding Americans not to let their guard down against the coronavirus as many plan gatherings during the Memorial Day weekend.
FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn tweeted Sunday morning that the virus is not contained yet.
In the tweet, he urged Americans to follow safety guidelines as they go ahead with their Memorial Day weekend plans.
That includes social distancing, hand-washing and wearing face masks.
Doctor Hahn’s tweet came as people in many states head to beaches, cookouts and bars to celebrate one of the nation’s most popular holidays.
But, experts warn that the U.S. is not out of the woods, yet.