FDA approves new drug for Alzheimer’s disease treatment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The FDA has approved the first new drug as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease in nearly 20 years.

The major breakthrough in the treatment for this disease comes with the release of FDA approved drug, Aducanumab, which appears to slow the progression of the disease.

Dr. Ritter of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health had a handful of patients involved in the study and says he is very excited about this milestone.

“This is something that several years ago, we didn’t think was possible,” said Dr. Ritter.

The drug is given through infusion. Each dose takes about 30 minutes, and the patient is monitored so it will take time to ramp up the distribution of this drug.

Dr. Ritter tells 8NewsNow the Lou Ruvo Center has six infusion chairs, but 800 to 1000 local patients could benefit from the drug.