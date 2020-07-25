FDA: 600+ people sickened by infection linked to bagged salad

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — More than 600 people have now become sick from a parasite linked to bagged salad mixes, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The tainted bagged salad products are produced by Fresh Express Productions and have since been recalled.

The FDA says there are “cyclospora” cases from the salad in 11 states and 37 people have been hospitalized.

Those 11 states include: North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Cyclospora is a parasite that can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, loss of appetite, stomach cramps, nausea and fatigue.

No deaths have been reported at this time.