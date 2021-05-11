FCC program for $50 discount on internet service starts Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A discount that could save you up to $50 per month on internet service and $100 toward a tablet, laptop or desktop computer devices is available through a federal program.

The FCC program helps households struggling to afford internet service during the pandemic.

Enrollment in the program begins Wednesday, and you can enroll through an approved provider or by visiting GetEmergencyBroadband.org.

The discount for broadband internet is available to eligible households. A higher discount — $75 per month — is available on qualifying Tribal lands.

A household is eligible if a member of the household meets one of the criteria below:

Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline.

Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year.

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

For more information, go to the FCC’s website.