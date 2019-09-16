FCC approves sale of Tribune Media Company to Nexstar Media Group

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Federal Communications Commission has granted approval for the sale of Tribune Media Company to Nexstar Media Group soon making it the biggest television group in the country.

The FCC approval is the final regulatory step needed to close the deal. In July, the Department of Justice cleared the pending acquisition of Tribune Media.

Nexstar, which owns KLAS-TV, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 174 full power television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 100 markets or nearly 39% of all U.S. television households.