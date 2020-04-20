FBI warns public of online coronavirus-related scams

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The FBI is warning the public of online scams related to the coronavirus. The FBI Las Vegas wants residents to *think* before they *click.* If one were to fall victim, their money and personal information could be at risk.

The COVID-19 pandemic is constantly evolving, and people are trying to get as much updated information as possible.

The special agent in charge says criminals are using malicious websites and apps that pretend to track coronavirus cases.

The FBI says some of these online sites also imply that they have information about stimulus checks, or how to donate to charitable organizations.

More often than not, the links are sent to victims and they are made to look legitimate.

COMING UP: The @FBILasVegas is warning the public about #COVID19-related scams online. The Special Agent in Charge tells me criminals are using malicious websites to lock devices & demand payment. Full details #tonight on @8NewsNow at 5 & 6. #8NN #coronavirus #BeInformedVegas pic.twitter.com/uVZP2IFxdW — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) April 19, 2020

If one clicks on the link, malware could take over their device. The FBI says this can potentially lead to a ransomware situation, where the criminal locks the device and will then unlock it only after the victim pays them, usually in cryptocurrency.

Scammers can also gain access to the victim’s personal information and private passwords.

Special agent in charge, Aaron Rouse, says the best way to protect from scams is to not click on any unsolicited websites.

“Always verify the web address to legitimate websites. Manually type them into your browser, and do not provide your username, your password, any of your date of birth, your social security, your financial data,” Rouse said. “There are always going to be people that are going to take advantage of crises and terrible tragedies for their own personal gain.”

Rouse also advises residents to have different passwords for various accounts. He also says that a resident’s personal information should not be put in the same place.

If you happen to click on a malicious website or app, please report it immediately. Click HERE to report.