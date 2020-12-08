FBI warns of ‘money mule scam’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Beware of work-from-home fraud. That is a warning that came from the FBI in Las Vegas Monday night. According to the Las Vegas division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, schemes are being done that take advantage of the uncertainty people are feeling right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they promise easy money for little to no effort.

According to the FBI, if someone asks you to open a bank account or conduct financial transactions for others, you have likely become the target of a ‘money mule scam.’

A money mule is someone who moves illegally acquired money on behalf of someone else. According to the FBI, acting as a money mule is illegal and punishable, even if you aren’t aware you’re committing a crime.

The FBI says criminals often target students, those looking for work, or those on dating websites.

No other details were released. If you or someone you know have been the money mule scam target, please contact the FBI.