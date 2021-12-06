FBI still seeking suspect in multi-million dollar fraud scheme

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The FBI is trying to track down a man wanted for his alleged involvement in a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme.

Warrants are out for the arrest of Mykalai Kontilai, but authorities believe he may have fled to Russia to avoid prosecution.

Mykalai Kontilai is wanted by the #FBI for his alleged involvement in a series of criminal activities in Las Vegas, including securities fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. If you have a tip about Kontilai's whereabouts, call 702-385-1281. https://t.co/jTnsvmdN4q pic.twitter.com/ZmLWDEQ9r3 — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) December 6, 2021

Federal authorities say Kontilai, who uses several different aliases, including Michael Contile, lured investors into an investment fraud scheme that involved an e-commerce auction business where he misappropriated $6.1 million, manufactured evidence to mislead investigators, and concealed the proceeds of his scheme from the IRS.

The case involves federal indictments in Nevada, New York and Colorado.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest FBI office.