FBI seeks information on people inciting violence during peaceful demonstrations

Protesters stand on top of a burned vehicle during a demonstration in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/ Christian Monterrosa)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The FBI need the public’s help identifying people who were trying to incite violence during protests across the country over the death of George Floyd.

George Floyd is a man who died in police custody when a Minneapolis Police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes and continued kneeling on Floyd’s neck nearly three mins after he became unresponsive.

Numerous video footage shows Floyd was in handcuffs and on his stomach, and not resisting arrest when he was killed. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with 3rd-Degree Murder.

The FBI released the following statement on why they’re looking for violent protesters.

“The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution is dual and simultaneous, not contradictory. Accordingly, we are committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law. The continued violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property across the United States interferes with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens. To help us identify actors who are actively instigating violence in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting violent encounters surrounding the civil unrest that is happening throughout the country. If you witness or have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the case.”

The FBI says you can also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.