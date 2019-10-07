FBI seeks help connecting Las Vegas to serial killer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Samuel Little is believed to be the United States most prolific serial killer. He’s confessed to 93 murders between 1970 and 2005. At least one of them was in Nevada.

According to the FBI’s website, Little said he killed a woman in Nevada in 1993. He has made drawings of many of his victims and those are being used to try and solve cases.

Little says he killed this woman in Las Vegas.

Samuel Little made this drawing of his Las Vegas victim.

“In 1993, Little was driving a 1978 yellow Cadillac Eldorado to Los Angeles when he met a black woman on Owens Avenue or Jackson Street in Las Vegas. He described her as a thin, dark-skinned woman who was approximately 40 years old. She was about 5’5” tall and 110-120 pounds. Little believed the woman had naturally short hair but wore a long-haired wig (as depicted in his drawing). He remembered the woman pointing out her son, a black male who was approximately 19-23 years old. Little confessed to taking her to a motel room, where he strangled her to death. He said he then placed the woman’s body in the trunk of his car and drove to the outskirts of Las Vegas. He pulled off on a remote road and rolled the woman’s body down a steep slope. He then threw her clothes out further down the road. It is highly likely that her body was never found FBI.gov

In some cases, it’s believed the deaths of his victims may have been attributed to accidental or undetermined causes. The FBI wants to connect the victims to Little’s confessions.

This is a booking photo of Little in 1993 and how he might have looked at the time of the Las Vegas killing.

Samuel Little photo from 1993.

“For many years, Samuel Little believed he would not be caught because he thought no one was accounting for his victims,” said ViCAP Crime Analyst Christie Palazzolo. “Even though he is already in prison, the FBI believes it is important to seek justice for each victim—to close every case possible.”

Anyone with information on this case or others, is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit at tip online at tips.fbi.gov.