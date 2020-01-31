FBI plane lands in golf hazard, legendary country club tales

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – There are so many unique and crazy stories attached to Las Vegas.

Even with proof, some stories are hard to believe like how a plane ended up in the middle of a lake at a country club. In 1981, a Cessna plane ended up in the middle of a golf hazard at the Las Vegas Country Club conducting investigative surveillance. The story begins in the clubhouse dining room, where the city’s rich and famous made and cut deals. The mobsters and mafia also hung out and some golfed.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story on a piece of Las Vegas history.