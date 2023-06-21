LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The FBI has joined the search for Oswaldo Perez-Sanchez, 27, who was accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Tabitha Tozzi, in April, according to a release from the FBI.

The FBI’s Las Vegas Field Office is joining the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in the search. The release states that Perez-Sanchez should be considered armed and dangerous.

Photo of Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

According to the release, Perez-Sanchez may have ties to Southern California and Mexico.

According to a news release by the LVMPD, on April 22, Perez-Sanchez allegedly confronted Tozzi in her home in Las Vegas and then shot her during an argument. He then allegedly carjacked a witness and fled the scene.

Officials from the Clark County Coroner’s Office said Tozzi died a few days later, on April 24, with the manner of death being a gunshot wound to the head.

On April 26, a warrant was issued for Perez-Sanchez’s arrest, charging him with open murder with the use of a deadly weapon, coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or physical force, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

The release describes Perez-Sanchez as “white (Hispanic),” 190 pounds, and five-foot-nine inches tall. He has tattoos on his chest.

If you have any information concerning this Perez-Sanchez, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

The Las Vegas FBI Field Office can be reached at 702-385-1281.