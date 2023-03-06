LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $10,000 reward has been offered by the FBI for a man wanted in the investigation of a 2005 shooting death in Fort Mohave, Arizona.

Gerardo Mendoza, now 40 years old, has been on the run since he was indicted by a Mohave County Grand Jury two weeks after the Jan. 22, 2005, shooting of Joseph Gravett. The shooting followed a marijuana deal and an argument about Mendoza’s girlfriend, according to information from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

After the shooting, witnesses saw a Hispanic man leaving the scene. Before he died at a hospital, Gravett reportedly identified Mendoza as the shooter.

Mendoza is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-6, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also goes by the name “Blackie.” The FBI says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities believe Mendoza fled to Mexico after the shooting. He has ties to several California areas including Oceanside, Long Beach, Anaheim and Orange County. He may also have ties to Morelos and Tijuana, Mexico.

Mendoza was charged with murder by the Mohave County Grand Jury and a state warrant was issued for his arrest on Feb. 3, 2005. A federal arrest warrant was issued by U.S. District Court in Flagstaff on April 4, 2007, after Mendoza was charged federally with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Mendoza, call Mohave County homicide detectives at 1-800-522-4312.