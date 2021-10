LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The FBI is reporting that a Paiute teen reported missing earlier this week has been found and was reunited with her family.

Nomi Armendariz has been safely located and reunited with her family. FBI Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Paiute Police Department would like to thank everyone for their assistance in the search. pic.twitter.com/zLOw1pbmmj — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) October 29, 2021

Nomi Armendariz, 15, was reported missing after she was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 26 on the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe’s Snow Mountain Reservation, about 25 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The FBI and Paiute Police Department thank the public for their help in this case.