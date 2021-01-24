FBI looking to return personal items left at 1 October shooting site

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 30: Flowers and a sign reading “HONOR 58” hang on a fence outside the Las Vegas Village across from Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino as a tribute to those killed almost two years ago in a massacre at the site on September 30, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On October 1, 2017, a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas killing 58 people and injuring more than 800 in the deadliest mass shooting event in U.S. history. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The FBI wants to give closure to survivors of the 2017 Route 91 Harvest music festival. Personal items from that horrific night in Las Vegas need to be returned.

The FBI worked with a company to catalog and photograph each item left behind on October 1, 2017.

There are hundreds of items, from cell phones to keychains, that have yet to be returned to their owners. Emails and letters have been sent to survivors on file.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center says obtaining these personal items will aid in the healing process.

“When a tragedy like this happens, they loose that sense of safety and control of their own belongings. Getting those back restores some of that control,” Tennille Pereira with the center said.

The center is a resource and information hub for all those impacted by the 1 October shooting.

“It is very significant in having communities to do this for those that have been harmed. It shows that we care about you, we are here for you, we are going to support you. So it definitely fosters healing,” Pereira added.

Individuals that believe may have items can contact the Las Vegas Resiliency Center by calling (702) 455-2433 or emailing, vegasstrongresiliencycenter@clarkcountynv.gov.

The center is launching a “peer support” group over the next few months to continue to help survivors connect with services.