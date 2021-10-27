FBI issues alert for missing Paiute teen who may be in ’emotional distress’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The FBI and Las Vegas Paiute Police Department are hoping the public can help locate a missing teen girl who may be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Nomi Armendariz, 15, was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 5 a.m. near Wolf Street and Paiute Way on the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe’s Snow Mountain Reservation, about 25 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

Have you seen Nomi? #FBILasVegas and the LV Paiute PD are asking for the public's assistance in locating Nomi Armendariz who was last seen yesterday at 5:00 a.m. near Wolf St./Paiute Way. She may be in emotional distress & in need of medical assistance. https://t.co/hYDzQ2AGKe pic.twitter.com/opioq9DdNp — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) October 27, 2021

Armendariz is described as being 5-foot-2 inches tall and weighing around 128 pounds. She has black and red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Nomi Armendariz and/or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Las Vegas Paiute Police Department at (702) 471-0844. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.