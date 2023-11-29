LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — School safety experts from around the country are in Las Vegas this week for a three-day conference.

The event is being held at the Palms Casino Resort and one of the discussion topics is cyber security.

“These days, there’s also the cyber concerns that we have to be worried about. Where, you know, hackers and ransomware groups are going to hold the data hostage, that’s as much of a concern as the physical threats are,” Special Agent Spencer Evans of the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

Evans is based in Las Vegas and shared some insight into the October hack of the Clark County School District, which the FBI is investigating. That hack may have compromised sensitive data for hundreds of thousands of student and staff.

“Schools have lots of information about juveniles. These are the most vulnerable members of our society and I think there’s a strong tendency to want to target them,” Evans said.

Several CCSD parents filed a class-action lawsuit against the school district earlier this month, claiming the hack could’ve been prevented.

“We are dismayed by CCSD’s continued failure to be transparent with the students, families, educators, and staff affected by the significant data breach and unauthorized access to some of their most private personal information, the repercussions of which may follow what could be hundreds of thousands of these individuals for years to come,” a statement from the law office Sklar Williams read.

According to the district, it became aware of a cybersecurity incident on October 4 and a group calling itself SingularityMD is claiming responsibility for the breach.

Weeks before that cyberattack, Caesars Entertainment and MGM International were both targeted in a ransomware hack that severely hampered their systems.

8 News Now asked Agent Evans if those hacks are connected to the CCSD incident.

“In today’s ecosystem of cyberattacks, there’s so many different variants and so many different threat actors that could be overlapped. Those are aspects of the investigation we’ll be looking into,” Evans said.

The FBI says it’s crucial that cyberattack victims report it immediately to the bureau.