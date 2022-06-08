LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The FBI is assisting with the investigation into the body found in a barrel at Lake Mead, a department spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday.

Boaters found the body last month. The 8 News Now I-Team first reported the news of the discovery.

The spokeswoman would not comment further on the reason for the agency’s assistance. It is not uncommon for the FBI to assist local police in high-profile investigations that may require additional resources or that could involve a suspect who crossed state lines.

(Shawna Hollister/KLAS)

The person in the barrel, believed to be a man, is suspected to have been murdered in the late-1970s or 1980s, investigators with Las Vegas Metro police said. Police believe the barrel was fully intact when it was dropped into the lake.

In the 1970s and 1980s, what is now a beach would have been several dozen feet underwater. The area is directly in front of what would have been a half-mile from the boat ramp.

As the I-Team’s George Knapp has reported, Lake Mead and its surrounding washes were popular dumping grounds for criminals.

Investigators with Metro police and the Clark County coroner’s office had said they would try to pull DNA from the remains, though it was not clear Wednesday if that task had been completed.

As of last month, Metro police had received dozens of tips about the possible identity of the person.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com/report-a-crime. Information can also be sent via text by sending “CRIMENV” and then your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can also be called in to the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI.