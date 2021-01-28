FBI arrests 2 in Las Vegas connected to US Capitol riot

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The FBI has made two arrests in Las Vegas related to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Sandra Breault, a public affairs officer for FBI in Las Vegas, confirmed the arrests Thursday night but had no other information to share.

Hundreds of supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building earlier this month to disrupt the final count of electoral votes and the declaration of Joe Biden as the election winner.

Five people died in the riot, including an officer for the Capitol Police. Federal prosecutors have filed charges stemming from the breach against more than 130 people so far.

This is a developing story. The I-Team is working to find more information.