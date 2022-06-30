LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For decades, aviation geeks have gathered at a parking lot off of Sunset Road to watch jetliners take off and land at Harry Reid International Airport. However, for the past two years, the lot was closed.

It was announced Thursday that the Sunset Viewing area will reopen on Friday, July 1.

“We’ve had people asking us when it’s going to reopen,” said Joe Rajchel, the public information administrator for the Las Vegas airport.

We've got BIG news… 📷👀🎉✈️ pic.twitter.com/Z2DLUU6Ap9 — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) June 30, 2022

There’s plenty to see if you’re an aviation fan because Reid International Airport ranked the 8th busiest airport in the country and the 10th busiest in the world in 2021. There’s an average of 1,000 takeoffs and landings every day with planes flying everywhere from California to China.

The lot is located on Sunset Road near the southeast corner of the airfield and has 49 parking spots. It provides the closest view of runway 25L and is a well-known gathering place for airplane enthusiasts to get a good look at aircraft on the runway. Often people will park and eat their lunch in the small lot, some even bring lawn chairs for more comfortable viewing, and photographers aim to get the perfect photo or video.

“It’s a popular spot for families so the kids can see airplanes,” Rajchel said.

The Department of Aviation is responsible for the maintenance and security of the lot. It was closed during COVID-19 to save money and ensure the safety of the users.

The lot will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day until Sept. 30 but those hours shift during the winter season which runs from Oct. 1 to March 31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.