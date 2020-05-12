Fauci talks major concern on reopening too quickly, having treatments for students by fall ‘bridge too far’

Watch a clip of Dr. Fauci talking about his biggest concern of reopening above.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, says states that ignore the national guidelines for reopening the economy run the risk of spikes in coronavirus cases that may turn into new outbreaks.

Dr. Fauci testified before a Senate committee Tuesday on the nation’s coronavirus response. He says his greatest concern is that there will be “a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you might not be able to control” if states do not abide by the guidelines put in place to safely reopen.

“My concern is that if states, or cities, or regions- in their attempt, understandable, to get back to some sense of normality, disregards to a greater degree, the checkpoints that were put into our guidelines about when it is safe to proceed, and pulling back on mitigation. Because I feel that if that occurs, there is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you might not be able to control. Which in fact, paradoxically, will set you back, not only leading to some suffering and death that could be avoided, but could even set you back on the road to try and get economic recovery because it would almost turn the clock back rather than going forward.” Dr. Fauci said during the hearing

“The consequences could be really serious,” Fauci tells the Senate Health, Labor and Pensions committee. Problems will escalate if states do not have the hospital capacity to treat patients and to isolate people exposed to the virus.

“There is no doubt, even under the best of circumstances … you will see some cases appear,” as communities reopen, Fauci said. The guidelines are based on 14 days of gradually decreasing cases.

When a senator asked Dr. Fauci about how he would respond to a school principal asking about the safety of returning to school in the fall, Fauci stressed that the idea of having a vaccine or treatments available by the time school starts back up would be “a bridge too far.”

“I would be very realistic with the chancellor and tell him when we are thinking in terms, I am sorry her, in this case, when we are thinking in terms that in this case, that the idea of having treatments available or treatments to facilitate the re-entry of students into the fall term that would be something of a bridge too far. As I mentioned, the drug that has shown a degree of efficacy is modest and was in hospitalized patients. Not yet or maybe ever to be used as treatment. So if the issue is the young individuals going back to school want comfort in a treatment, probably the thing that would be closest to utilization then would probably be passive transfer of convalescence serum. But we are really not talking about necessarily treating a student who gets ill, but how the student will feel safe in going back to school. If this were a situation where we had a vaccine that would be the end of that issue. But as I mentioned in my opening remarks, even at the top speed we are going, we don’t see a vaccine playing in the availability for individuals to get back to school in this term. What they really want is to know if they are safe, and that is the question that has to be with testing.” Dr. Fauci said during the hearing

Fauci spoke by video conference to the hearing. He is self-quarantining after a White House staffer testified positive for the virus.