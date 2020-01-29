Fathers honor Kobe Bryant with #girldad

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dads across the world are honoring the late Kobe Bryant with the hashtag “girldad.”

Fathers are taking to social media to post pictures of themselves with their daughters and the hashtag #girldad as a way of remembering Bryant, who died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and 7 other people in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday.

Bryant was the father to four girls.

The hashtag came to life Monday night as ESPN’s Elle Duncan talked about how proud he was as a father to four daughters.

“I would have 5 more girls if I could,” Duncan quoted Bryant saying. “I’m a girl dad.”

Since then, the hashtag has taken off on social media, with feeds being flooded with photos of dads and their girls from across the world.

Thank you Kobe! Now I know what it means to be a #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/u3GFRdAlt8 — Keith J. (@MrKeithJ) January 29, 2020

You taught me how to love, you showed me what it’s like💕.. #girldad pic.twitter.com/cjaEXmY0sr — Jemaurian Jones (@TheJJones_6) January 29, 2020

Best part of coaching win or lose you always have this waiting for you. #girldad pic.twitter.com/9GVAfTbS1P — Brent DeKok (@b_dekok) January 29, 2020

Never take moments for granted. Cherish every second you get to be with them. #girldad pic.twitter.com/bSvzWG5g7i — Ed Rosensteel (@edrosensteel) January 29, 2020

So proud to be the dad of these two amazing young women. #girldad pic.twitter.com/7Y8ONLmhYw — Jeff Mittie (@JeffMittie) January 29, 2020

This weekend is the school father-daughter dance.



Which means it's time to order my daughter her first corsage.#girldad pic.twitter.com/gyaM1AgodJ — JD Flynn (@jdflynn) January 29, 2020

Raising these little darlings has been the experience of a lifetime #girldad pic.twitter.com/SjEyL3x4dI — Hydration Station (@Hydr8nStation) January 29, 2020

Being a #girldad is by far the best blessing. pic.twitter.com/OdmQXdu0qS — Ryan Goddard (@CoachRGoddard) January 29, 2020

All I ever want to do is give you the whole entire world! I love you more than I ever thought I could love a single being! #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/Dtw9os0SvG — King Yaguar (@jackgropp3) January 29, 2020

This little girl makes me a better man every day. #girldad pic.twitter.com/xaYz49VIO1 — Gary Bass (@GaryBassQU) January 29, 2020

My everything #girldad



I love being her dad pic.twitter.com/VkfGKQgBuQ — Ron Bellamy (@19Bellamy) January 29, 2020

Yeah…I’m a #girldad & ❤️ every minute of it…



Thanks Kobe for reminding all of us how blessed we are. pic.twitter.com/3GzYkGmLKd — Dominic Chu (@TheDomino) January 29, 2020

Being a #girldad was a bucket list ✅ dream come true; And I’m blessed to live this dream every day pic.twitter.com/MWkbkoGtRL — Doug (@dhicks433) January 29, 2020

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, who was born just last June.

