LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The official high temperature for Sunday, June 19 in Las Vegas was 88 degrees, which according to the National Weather Service, is the first time since 1979 that the high temperature on that date was less than 90 degrees.

This comes just a week after Las Vegas broke record-high temperatures for the month of June.