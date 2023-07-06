LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A father says justice was not served after a Las Vegas wrestling coach accused of sexually assaulting his daughter avoided prison time.

Investigators in court documents said John Washington forced himself on two teenage girls. However, Washington said he did nothing wrong during his sentencing last month despite taking a plea deal.

Joe Spencer was in that Clark County courtroom for the sentencing, and he tells 8 News Now he feels partially responsible for his daughter’s sexual assault.

“We had a case where a child was taken advantage of. You know, one of the worst crimes that you could have. And they simply pre-determined, ‘probation is good enough,’” Spencer said.

Spencer’s daughter was 14 years old when the assaults began and she wanted to be a pro wrestler.

As a single parent, Spencer supported her dream. But in the end, he says Washington took so much away.

Joe Spencer talks with 8 News Now reporter Joshua Peguero. (KLAS)

“To have her taken advantage of, I feel personally guilty to some of that,” Spencer said. “It happened. I was a very involved parent. I just didn’t drop her off and take off. I was there.”

The Las Vegas Metro Area Police Department arrested Washington in 2020 for sexual assaults that court documents say occurred with two girls between 2015 to 2018.

They happened when Washington was a wrestling coach at Future Stars of Wrestling.

According to court documents, one of the assaults happened at the independent wrestling company’s facility in Las Vegas.

Yet, Washington took an Alford plea in May of this year to 2 counts of attempted lewdness, avoiding serious prison time. With an Alford Plea, Washington admitted there was enough evidence to convict him but didn’t admit guilt.

As a condition of his sentence, Washington is required to register as a sex offender for life and to serve a minimum of two years of probation.

Washington maintains he did nothing wrong.

A sign for Future Stars of Wrestling. The name of a neighboring business is blurred out. (KLAS)

“I’m innocent in all of this. I’ve been on house arrest since 2019. Lost my father. I’ve lost friends in the pro wrestling world because of this whole situation,” Washington told a district court judge during his sentencing on June 13.

Spencer said this ordeal ruptured his relationship with his daughter who is currently 20 years old. She spoke during Washington’s sentencing.

“All these years that have passed I have had hatred and anger for the things you did to me, and the advantage you took of me,” she said. We are not identifying her since she’s a victim of a sex crime.

Future Stars of Wrestling did not respond to 8 News Now’s request for comment.

Spencer said he is considering filing a civil lawsuit in this matter and adds that the Nevada Athletic Commission should regulate independent wrestling leagues, which it currently does not.