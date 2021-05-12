Father, son indicted for murder of Cornell Black

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A father and son accused of murder have been indicted by a Clark County grand jury. Reino Pina-Castillejo, 68, was on house arrest at the time of the alleged crime.

Pina-Castillejo and his son, 23-year-old Walther Pina-Freijo, are charged with:

Murder with use of a deadly weapon

Robbery with use of a deadly weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery

According to court documents, the victim, 32-year-old Cornell Black, died of blunt force trauma to the head. He passed away five days after he was beaten at a bus stop near Twain and University Center.

Pina-Castillejo was on house arrest after being accused of sexually assaulting a child.